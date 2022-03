By Benjamin Cox on March 8, 2022 at 3:08pm

Junior Nolan Killion’s buzzer beating three pointer has been picked up by Sportscenter Next.

ESPN’s high school channel posted the video taken by WLDS/WEAI’s Ryne Turke to their TikTok this afternoon.

Killion’s buzzer beating bank shot helped the Rockets defeat Metro East Lutheran in double overtime at the North Greene sectional semifinal 37-34.