Kilver Placed In Special Assignments Role For Pikeland; Search Is On For New Superintendent

The Pikeland School District Board of Education has recently reassigned their outgoing superintendent’s duties.

The Pike Press reports that by mutual agreement the Pikeland School Board and Dr. Carol Kilver have agreed to move Kilver to a certified position performing special projects and duties as assigned by the board until her official retirement on June 30th.

Kilver has been with the district since January 2020. Kilver announced her intentions to retire in September.

According to the report, the Pikeland School Board is actively looking for an interim superintendent as well as a permanent replacement for Kilver, with the hopes of having the position filled by mid-March or April.

Prior to joining Pikeland, Kilver had previously served worked for the Scott-Morgan School District in Bluffs, Sciota-West Prairie, Jacksonville School District 117, and the Lafayette School Corporation in Lafayette, Indiana.