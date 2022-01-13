Kim Announces Second Bid for IL Attorney General

A Republican challenger to Democrat Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has come forward, and his name is a blast from the past.

Steve Kim, an advisor to former Governor Jim Edgar, announced his candidacy today. Kim first ran for the office in 2010, losing to former Attorney General Lisa Madigan by 33 points. Kim was also the running mate to Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Rutherford in the 2014 primary contest that ultimately went to Bruce Rauner.

Kim currently works as an international business attorney in Chicago. He has served in numerous capacities for the state since his 2010 defeat including on the Illinois Human Rights Commission and on the Rules Committee for the Illinois Supreme Court.

Kim took aim at Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mike Madigan in his announcement, saying he was going to root out corruption from the “cesspool run for the benefit of politicians and insiders and not for the people of Illinois.” Kim also criticized the recent omnibus criminal justice reforms passed by the General Assembly, saying that it will further increase violent crime and weaken police.

Politico reports that Kim is part of the recent slate of “pro business” candidates that may be getting support from billionaire Illinois businessman Ken Griffin.

Raoul sent a press release reacting to Kim’s announcement saying he looks forward to debating the issues and accused Republicans of “attacks on our democracy, our access to health care and reproductive rights, and our right to vote.”