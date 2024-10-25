Kimbro Sentenced in February 2023 Macoupin County Murder Case

A former Bethalto man was sentenced to over four decades in prison for the first-degree murder of his ex-wife last year.

37-year old Jacob T. Kimbro, Sr. originally pleaded guilty to the single count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of ex-wife Theresa (Sullivan) Kimbro on September 29th in Macoupin County Circuit Court.

On the afternoon of February 25, 2023, a call was received by Macoupin County Emergency Dispatch about a male subject that had been shot and a woman had possibly been killed at a residence in the 500 block of Young Lane in Shipman. A deputy responded to the residence and found 31-year old Theresa Kimbro deceased from gunshot wounds, a dog deceased from gunshot wounds, and Theresa’s father John Sullivan severely injured with gunshot wounds. Sullivan was later transported from the scene to a St. Louis area hospital. Information about Sullivan’s recovery is not currently available.

Reports of a white truck fleeing the scene were received by area law enforcement and were traced to Madison County, where Jacob Kimbro was taken into custody after reports of a “suicidal man with a handgun” was made in Cottage Hills. After an intense standoff, Kimbro was detained and booked into the Macoupin County Jail, where he has remained in custody since.

The case has gone through the court system for more than a year, including several pretrial hearings, attorney changes, and various motions according to online court records.

Jacob Kimbro’s prior criminality is said to include domestic violence toward Theresa Kimbro, and that violence was described during sentencing on Wednesday in open court.

Macoupin County Circuit Judge Joshua Meyer issued a 46-year prison sentence in the case. Kimbro must serve 100% of the sentence. He will not be eligible for parole until 2070.