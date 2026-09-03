Kim’s Place Being Featured

By Benjamin Cox on September 3, 2026 at 9:48am

Kim’s Place Cafe in Jacksonville is getting a national spotlight.

The locally owned restaurant will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants as part of the company’s national ABR Roadshow.

The ABR crew will be at Kim’s Place Cafe on September 15th from 9 a.m. until noon to film an episode highlighting some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes and the story behind the business.

Owners Brad and Kim Fellhauer will also take part in an on-camera interview discussing the restaurant’s history, its food and its role in the Jacksonville community.

Kim’s Place Cafe opened in August of 2021 and has become known for made-from-scratch comfort food, including its signature horseshoe, open-faced sandwiches and breakfast favorites.

The restaurant also supports local charities and hosts an annual free meal for veterans.

The finished episode will be shared on America’s Best Restaurants’ social media channels and the restaurant’s platforms.

The premiere date will be announced on Kim’s Place Cafe’s Facebook page.