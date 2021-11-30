Kinderhook Man Arrested Following Pike County ATV Accident

A Pike County man was arrested Saturday after a report of an accident with injuries involving an ATV.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call of an ATV crash on State Highway 96 in New Canton just after 8:00 Saturday night.

According to a report by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, a passenger on the ATV sustained unspecified injuries in the crash.

Following an investigation, the driver of the ATV, 34-year-old Timothy R. Swartz of Kinderhook was arrested on charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving personal injury, and other traffic offenses.

Swartz was transported to the Pike County Jail. He appeared in Pike County Court yesterday. Bond was set at $10,000 with 10% to apply. Swartz was ordered not to consume alcohol and not to go to any drinking establishments. He is next due in court on January 18th.