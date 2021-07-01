Kip Moore Steps in to Replace Johnson at Morgan County Fair Concert

Health issues have forced a change in the lineup to the Morgan County Fair concert lineup.

The Morgan County Fair Board announced yesterday that country music star Cody Johnson will not be able to perform. Johnson was put on vocal rest by his doctor yesterday according to an announcement on his official website. Johnson will be in recovery for the next 3 weeks and won’t be able to perform for his Friday, July 9th scheduled date at the Morgan County Fair.

Last night, the Fair Board announced on social media that country artist Kip Moore has stepped in to replace Johnson as the headliner for the show. Opening act Casey Donahew is still scheduled to perform.

The fair board said in the announcement that ticket holders for the show will be able to use their current tickets for the new lineup, or receive a refund if they choose. The board is asking for patience while they finalize a process with their ticket company and information about ticket refunds will be announced as soon as possible.