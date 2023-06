By Gary Scott on June 1, 2023 at 6:25am

Chatham Glenwood is looking for a new boys’ basketball coach.

Despite a recommendation from the administration to keep him, the Ball Chatham school board voted to not renew the contract of Kody Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick had coached two years at Glenwood, compiling a 36-29 record. He had been hired at Glenwood in 2021, after coaching at Riverton.

Kirkpatrick is a New Berlin High School graduate