Kitchen fire on South Main

By Benjamin Cox on October 15, 2026 at 10:36am

A kitchen fire caused damage to a home in South Jacksonville Monday afternoon.

According to the Journal-Courier, firefighters from South Jacksonville and Jacksonville responded around 1:45 p.m. to a home in the 1800 block of South Main Street.

The homeowner reportedly was doing laundry in the basement when he smelled smoke. He went upstairs and discovered the kitchen on fire.

The homeowner was the only person inside and escaped safely. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames before working to ventilate the home and clear the smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.