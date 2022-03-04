Kiwanis .5K Returns in April

Jacksonville area residents are being encouraged to walk, run or roll to sign up for a short walk, run or skip for charity next month.

The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club’s annual .5K Walk, Skip, Run or Roll for charity will returns this year Saturday, April 2nd beginning at 11 am. Kiwanian Kristin Jamison says anyone is encouraged to take participate in the .5K that is more fun than run.

“Racers will begin at Don’s Place and travel to Bahan’s Tavern. It is as we say, a .5K which is about one-third of a mile, so it’s not a lengthy race whatsoever. It’s just meant to be fun. People do run, people walk, people skip, it’s just a fun event and really a nice time for Kiwanians and the entire Jacksonville area community to come together and raise money for a good cause.”

The annual charity event has raised nearly $60,000 over the past decade under the direction of Jacksonville residents, and Kiwanians, Bruce, and Dessa Surratt. Jamison says while the Surrats have turned over the reins to a committee of Kiwanis organizers, they will remain involved and supportive of the event.

She says as always, the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club has worked to select a nonprofit charity in the Jacksonville area to benefit from the event.

“The year the committee has chosen the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation. We had a lot of great entries from nonprofit organizations, all of which do great work for the communities they represent. This year we felt that the application by the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation was very heartfelt and really showed to the rest of the committee that there is quite a need there within the school district as far as basic needs that students still in need of having provided for them.”

The .5K committee is accepting registrations from race participants, as well as sponsorships from businesses or individuals. The entry fee is $25 or $30 after March 21.

Participants will receive a long-sleeved shirt. For more information or to register, contact Gary Scott at 217-370-9058 or gscott@wlds.com; Lauren Dwyer at lauren@beardimplement.com or 618-946-2323; or Kristin Jamison at kristin@jredc.org or 217-719-9215 for more information.