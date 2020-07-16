Kiwanis Announce Academic Excellence Award Recipients

The Jacksonville Kiwanis have recognized 11 area seniors for academic excellence. The Kiwanis Academic Excellence awards are given annually to the top 10% of graduating seniors. An annual luncheon for the recipients are usually held every May but was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kiwanis elected to honor them with a recognition on their social media platforms and have mailed them their certificates.

This year’s recipients are:

Kristen Huffman, Benjamin Hobson, Andrew Asama, and Sydney Walker of Routt.

Shaylin Poore of ISD.

Kyla Pattie, Abby Schumacher, Ashley Haggerty, Christian Solterman, and Kiley Force of JHS.

Jade Bryson of ISVI.

The Kiwanis said in a press release that the recipients have a great foundation to begin the next step of their lives.