Kiwanis Braggin’ Rights BBQ Fires Up on Saturday

Jacksonville’s BBQ tradition for a good cause returns to the Morgan County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The Kiwanis Braggin’ Rights BBQ opens up on Saturday, June 1st under the big tent. Event co-chair Jake Price says people should come hungry: “The gates open at Noon and will stay open until about 5 o’clock. As of right now, we have about 17 different teams competing in the cook-off. There are 3 prizes. There is a $500 cash prize for the Grand Champion, $250 for the Reserve Champion, and a $125 cash prize for the People’s Choice. All of the proceeds that we raise from the event will go back into the Jacksonville community, just as Kiwanis always does, but the majority of the proceeds are going to go to the Jacksonville Drum Line Institute.”

Cost of entry is $5 per person for all you can eat samples of each team’s bbq. Children 5 and under get to eat for free.

Golden Eagle will provide beverages for additional costs. Price says that carry-out options will also be available on a limited basis.

The BBQ opens at noon and will run until 5 when the winner of the competition will be announced. Follow the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club on Facebook for more information.