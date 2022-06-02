Kiwanis Braggin’ Rights BBQ Returns to Morgan County Fairgrounds Saturday

The Kiwanis Braggin’ Rights BBQ competition is returning to its normal appearances this year.

Kiwanian and BBQ Board member Rob Thomas says things will be like they were pre-Covid on Saturday afternoon: “We will be out at the Morgan County Fairgrounds this Saturday, June 4th from Noon until approximately 5 o’clock. Sometimes it will last a little longer, sometimes a little less – it all depends on when the food runs out. After the last two years of doing drive-thru due to Covid, we are finally back to our full competition that everybody enjoys.”

Gates open to the public at Noon on Saturday at the Morgan County Fairgrounds. Cooks for the competition will be allowed entry prior to the competition. Thomas says your entry fee as a taster will get you a ton of food throughout the afternoon: “Basically, it’s $5 at the door. You come in and get to sample all the teams. Currently, as of today, we have 13 teams signed up. Sometimes we get a few more the night before the competition. You can walk around and eat as much as you like. Kids 5 and under eat free. You can try things like pulled pork, ribs, chicken, sausage, and all things barbeque. Many of the teams are local. We try not to get into a real serious competition, but the teams do take it seriously. We have judging, and this year, we have cash prizes for the top teams.”

The Grand Champion will receive $150, with Grand Reserve getting $100, and the People’s Choice Award receiving $75 in the competition. Judging begins at 3PM, with the winners announced close to 5PM on Saturday.

Proceeds raised from the gate will benefit the Jacksonville Roller Hockey League. The league is attempting to renovate the Eric Olson Memorial Roller Hockey Rink in Nichols Park.

Thomas says people still wanting to enter the competition can do so by contacting Marcy Patterson at 217-899-7855 or Jared Maggart at 217-491-0566. People can also reach out to Thomas by calling 217-408-0001. You can also send a message to the Jacksonville Kiwanis BBQ Bragging Rights Facebook Page to fill out a form to enter.

Entry forms can also be dropped off at The Sources Newspaper office at 2 Dunlap Court in Jacksonville.

