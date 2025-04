By Gary Scott on April 28, 2025 at 11:11am

The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club has begun accepting applications from young golfers anxious to participate in this year’s Robbie McEvers Golf Tournament at the Links.

The tournament runs July 24th and 25th this year.

The tournament is open to boys and girls from 8 and under to 18 years old.

The tournament is free with Kiwanis members and friends handling the duties on and off the course.

Entries can be sent to kkidsgolf@gmail.com.

