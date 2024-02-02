Kiwanis P and S Ticket Sales Begins

Ticket sales are off and running for one of the largest service club fundraisers in Jacksonville.

The 75th annual Pancake and Sausage Day will be held Monday, March 11th at Cured, the former McClelland Dining Hall.

Darin Gerhke is one of the chairman of the fundraiser, along with Bob Stambaugh.

Gehrke says this will be a special one. It began in 1950, and Gehrke says the first one sold 1500 tickets and made $12-hundred. He says last year’s event raised over $30-thousand that goes right back into the community.

Gehrke says there is one change from a year ago on the day of the event. The take out service will be in the front of the hall which allow easy access and quick departures.

Gehrke and Stambaugh are challenging all Kiwanis members, numbering 130, to sell tickets, and shoot for sales surpassing 6500.

Gehrke says the express drive through lane will continue to be done in the Routt parking lot from 4 to 7 PM.

Tickets are $8 in advance, and $10 at the door. The money raised goes to youth and civic projects. In the past, the money has been used for such things as roller hockey, Green Pastures, Midwest Youth Services and the Spirit of Faith Kitchen.

Tickets can be purchased from any Kiwanis member.