Kiwanis Pancake & Sausage Day One Week Away, Tickets Going Like ‘Hot Cakes’

One of Jacksonville’s oldest and most popular fundraisers is just a week away.

The 75th annual Jacksonville Kiwanis Pancake & Sausage Day is Monday, March 11th at Cured Catering, formerly known as McClelland Dining Hall on East College Avenue from 6AM to 7PM.

Co-Chair Darin Gehrke says the tickets are going like “hot cakes” so best to get them early: “Tickets this year are $8 if you purchase them in advance, $10 at the door. We’re happy to have people come without tickets, but we’d more so like for people to get their tickets early so they can get them a little cheaper. You can purchase them at most of the banks – CNB, Heartland, Farmers, Petefish Skiles, or Hy-Vee is selling them. There are signs up all around Jacksonville that say ‘Tickets Sold Here.’ Find a friend on Facebook who is a Kiwanis member. Get your tickets in advance.”

Gehrke says he’s thankful to Melissa and Brian Reilly, owners of Cured Catering, for their continued hospitality at their long-standing venue: “That’s been nice to have some consistency with the event with it being at the [former] McClelland Dining Hall on MacMurray’s campus for years and years. The new owners have allowed us to the space for each of the last couple of years and going forward. We’re happy to be back in the exact same location.”

An express drive-thru will also still be in place this year from 4-7PM, which will again be available on the west side of the Routt gym. Free delivery is also available for 10 or more meals. Carry out will be available all day. Children 5 and under are free with a paying adult.

All the proceeds from the event go to the Kiwanis Foundation which uses it funds to help programming that support children in the Jacksonville area.