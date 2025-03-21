Kiwanis Pancake & Sausage Day Was A Success In New Location

The 76th annual Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Day was a major success.

Event chair Luke Worrell says that final numbers are near some of the best the club has seen in a decade for the event: “It was a crazy, crazy day. Thank you to the community for the incredible support. I think our final number was 4,935 meals served. That’s the most in 9 years.”

Worrell says the new set up at the Morgan County Fairgrounds mostly went off without a hitch: “Honestly, I think it would have been silky smooth. We did have one of our old, grizzled veteran sausage cookers go down. So, there in the heat of battle, we were left with 3 instead of 4 sausage cookers, which made us run low on sausage near the dinner time hours. Other than that, I think everything was very well received. I can’t thank the [Morgan County] Fair Board enough. I don’t even want to think about what it would have looked like. I don’t know where else in town we could have done this, and that’s no slight to any other venue here in the community. But just for what we needed, the layout, the fairgrounds were amazing. Of course, we are going to iron out a few kinks but it was a great event.”

Worrell says that the fairgrounds also allowed for greater numbers with the drive-thru. In years past, the Kiwanis could only serve drive-thru customers from 4-7PM to accommodate for the Routt and MacMurray dismissal and dinner schedules. This year, the drive-thru ran all day, and at one point had served more customers than the dine in option.

Worrell says that with the new venue comes the possibility of a new date on the calendar in the future: “In the past, we always had to use Spring Break at Routt and MacMurray as a scheduling time frame. Obviously, out here at our new home at the fairgrounds based on their scheduling, we are not shackled to a school Spring Break schedule anymore. It could conceivably change. What a blessing the weather was this year. That was huge. It was so gorgeous outside so people didn’t mind waiting outside. We can remember a few of these past years where you would not want to wait outside for 30 minutes to get a table. So, the date could change in the future.”

100% of the proceeds from the March 10th event will go right back into the community for initiatives for children.

