By Benjamin Cox on July 31, 2024 at 6:10am

The Jacksonville Kiwanis have delivered a hefty check to this year’s recipient of the proceeds of the 2024 Braggin’ Rights Barbecue.

Barbecue event chair Marcy Patterson and Kiwanis President Samantha Bobor presented a check to Chip Davis and the Jacksonville Drumline Institute for $8,000 at the last Kiwanis meeting.

The BBQ was held on June 1st on a partly sunny afternoon, modest attendance, and 12 teams in the competition.