Kiwanis Seeking Non-Profit to Benefit from 2023 .5k Event

A Jacksonville area service club is looking for a few good charities.

The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club has announced the annual .5k Walk, Skip, Run or Roll for charity will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1st, at Bahan’s Tavern in Downtown Jacksonville.

Participants then only have to travel a short .5k route – approximately 1/3 of a mile – to Don’s Place to complete the race.

The .5k committee is currently seeking applicants from non-profit organizations to benefit from the proceeds of the fundraiser, as well as businesses or individuals who are willing to serve as sponsors.

Organizers say that since the mission of Kiwanis is to serve the children of the world, non-profit agencies applying for the proceeds from the .5k race should explain how this funding will benefit children or young adults in the Jacksonville area.

The committee will be accepting requests from non-profit organizations to be this year’s beneficiaries through January 20th.

Anyone who wants to apply for funding, or serve as a sponsor should contact Lauren Range by call or text (217-883-3717) or email to lrange99@yahoo.com or Cathy Gibson by call or text (217-320-1901) or email to cjgibson92@hotmail.com .