Kiwanis Take Me Fishing Event Today at Nichols Park

The Kiwanis Take Me Fishing event is going on this morning from 9-11AM at Morgan Lake in Nichols Park.

The event is free for children ages 3-15. Awards will be given away to the top 3 anglers in 4 age groups. Winners will be determined by the total number of inches caught.

There is no entry fee. Participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All participants will receive a gift.

Kiwanians will be on site to support and help all anglers with fishing poles and equipment if needed.

Check in will be at the restroom building behind the playground near Morgan Lake. A photo booth will be available so bring a camera.