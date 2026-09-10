Knott Sought by Sangamon County

The Sangamon County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect to left the state without reporting the absence as a sex offender.

The man has been identified as 55-year-old Randall Knott of Springfield.

The sheriff’s office claims Knott left Illinois in July without authorization. Knott is a convicted sex offender who is required to alert authorities when he leaves the area.

Sangamon County deputies say detectives in Tulsa, Oklahoma contacted them after running into Knott. Once that happened, Sangamon County detectives got an arrest warrant for Knott for his failure to register as a sex offender.

Another defendant, 60-year-old Frederick Britz of Springfield was found and arrested Tuesday with help from the US Marshall’s office. Britz is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, and being within 500 feet of a playground. He is being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

Deputies say anyone who might know of Knott’s whereabouts is urged to report it to Crimestoppers at 788-8427, file with cashfortips.us, or call the sheriff’s office at 753-666.