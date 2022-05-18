Kuchy Named New Facilitator for Pike CEO Program

By Benjamin Cox on May 18, 2022 at 6:51pm

A Winchester business owner will lead the Pike County CEO program during the next school year.

Colin Kuchy will serve as the program’s facilitator beginning this Fall. Kuchy owns and operates Winchester’s Rural Cyclery with his wife Jackie.

Kuchy told the Pike Press that he’s seen the effects of the Scott-Morgan CEO program and what it means to the community. The Pike CEO Program is an entrepreneurial leadership program for Pike County high school students who wish to start businesses or contribute to the overall economic development in the Pike County Community.

Kuchy previously worked in sales for Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs and is a former territory manager for Trek Bicycles. Kuchy owns a master’s degree in business from Webster University.

According to the Pike Press, Kuchy replaces Brandon Moore who had served as facilitator of the program for the past 6 years.