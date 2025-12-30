Kyler Thompson-The Hero

An 11-year-old boy will be honored next month for his heroic work to save his siblings in a Winchester fire earlier this month.

The fire occurred on Lewis Street in Winchester about 6:45 PM December 14th.

The family lost much of its possessions, and their mobile home in a fire that began near a heater on the north side of the house.

The boy’s mother, Abby Thompson says Kyler was heroic, but even more so than originally told.

Abby Thompson says 11-year-old Kyler Thompson was awake, and heard his sister scream. She says he found her in a room full of smoke, picked her up to carry her outside, and then returned to get his older brother and the dogs.

Abby Thompson says Kyler had frost burns on his feet, because he did all of this bare foot in the snow and freezing temperatures. She says his feet hurt him for three days.

She says the state fire marshall’s office is coming to Winchester to honor Kyler January 7th at 7 PM at Winchester City Hall.

Abby says her son doesn’t consider himself a hero. But the rest of us beg to differ.