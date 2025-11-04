Lackey Road Name

By Gary Scott on November 4, 2025 at 9:34am

An area lawmaker backing a bill that would rename a portion of old 36 in honor of a Winchester undercover agent says work remains before the naming takes effect.

State representative CD Davidsmeyer has sponsored a resolution to honor special agent Pete Lackey, who was killed on old route 36 on his way to work in November of 1972.

The bill has passed the House.

Davidsmeyer says he got help with the bill from state police.

He says a member of the state police approached him about the request.

But, he says work remains in the Senate.

Davidsmeyer says the bill has been delayed in the upper chamber.

He is hoping to find someone in the Senate who will take up the cause.

Baron Fonner of Jerseyville was tried and acquitted of Lackey’s murder. But he later admitted to killing Lackey while under the influence of narcotics. Fonner later died in prison.