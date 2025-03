By Gary Scott on March 9, 2025 at 7:33am

Carrollton lost to Pecatonica 63-45 in the title game of the Class 1A state tournament in Bloomington Normal yesterday.

Lauren Flowers had 18 and Hayden McMurtrie finished with 10. The Hawks could not shut down Pecatonica All Stater Elaina Rager, who finished with 30.

Carrollton ended the year at 30-8. The Indians finished at 32-6.

Carrollton has 2 state tourney titles. The Lady Hawks have finished 2nd three times.

