Laegeler Appointed Part-Time Civil Attorney For Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office

The municipal attorney for the cities of Rushville and Virginia has been appointed to a new job in Adams County.

Muddy River News reports that Rushville-based attorney Erin Wilson-Laegeler has been handling civil matters for the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office since last month. Current Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha says that Laegeler is working with the county highway department, the Adams County Board, and advising other Adams County elected officials in public meetings and policy.

Laegeler takes over the civil matters for Farha and Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler. Eyler is the lone candidate on the ballot in November. Farha is not seeking another term in office. Farha says that Eyler was a part of the selection process in choosing Laegeler for the part-time position.

Laegeler joined the firm of Blickhan, Timmerwilke and Woodworth in December 2022. She previously clerked for Judge Joe Billy McDade of the Central District of Illinois for four years. She also has served as an assistant appellate prosecutor for the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor’s Office and as a research attorney for the Fourth District of the Illinois Appellate Court.

She has been the City of Virginia’s municipal attorney since November 2023.