Lahey Earns Spot as 2024-25 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Lahey (bottow row, far right) will be on the sidelines starting this fall for the 2024-25 for the famous Dallas cheerleading squad. [Photo Courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Facebook Page].

A Jacksonville native is now a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.

2020 Jacksonville High School graduate Ava Lahey made the highly competitive squad this past week in her second attempt to get on the famed professional cheerleading squad.

Lahey made it to the final rounds in 2021 while a freshman at the University of Kentucky. Her first journey to earn one of the 36 spots on the team was highlighted on the now-cancelled CMT reality series Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.

Lahey has been cheering for the Wildcats since then. She graduated from the Division I school in May with a bachelor’s degree in Education. The Journal-Courier reports that Lahey has been dancing for over 18 years and was a long-time student at Sara’s School of Dance.