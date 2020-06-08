LaHood Announces 3 Local Graduates As US Service Academy Appointees

Three area graduates have been announced as 2020 U.S. Service Academy appointees today by 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood. LaHood announced the appointees today on his website and in a press release.

Isaac Escapa of Rushville-Industry High School and Justin Espe of Pleasant Plains High School were announced as U.S. Military Academy appointees and Abigail McCue of Waverly High School was announced as a U.S. Air Force Academy appointee.

The annual appointments come from members of Congress to distinguished high school graduates in their districts who complete a rigorous application process to branches of the armed services academies.