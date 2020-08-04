LaHood Announces USDA Loan for Beardstown Sewer Rehab

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood’s Office announced today that the City of Beardstown would be receiving a nearly $3 million loan from the USDA to repair its sewers.

The USDA’s Water and Environmental Grant Program awarded Beardstown $2.918 million to help support Beardstown’s repair of its sewer main collection that was damaged due to flooding over the last two years. The loan will also assist in the purchase of sewer collection system maintenance equipment.

According to the a press release from LaHood’s office, the collection system consists of eight Lift Stations, 12,550 linear feet of force mains, 137,000 linear feet of gravity sewer main and 417 sanitary sewer manholes. These improvements will address the immediate needs within the system where streets are collapsing, and sewer mains are failing as well as alleviate a health and sanitary hazard. The funding will support over 6,100 residents.