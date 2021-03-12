LaHood Appointed to House Intelligence Committee

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood is now a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

LaHood was appointed today to serve on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence by Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The committee oversees the nation’s intelligence agencies including components of the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice, State, Treasury, and Energy.

LaHood said in the announcement, he will be able to utilize his expertise on terrorism and finance to help advance the work of the House Intelligence Committee.

Before coming to Congress, Rep. Darin LaHood worked as a state and federal prosecutor, as well as an assistant U.S. attorney where he was recognized by both the Department of Justice and FBI for his work in fighting terrorism as the Chief Terrorism Prosecutor.

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says “Our civilian and military intelligence professionals do incredible work in gathering critical intelligence and deserve to have leaders on the Congressional intelligence committees who will match their level of dedication. I know that Darin will be up to that task.”

LaHood calls the appointment a “distinct honor” and says he looks forward to working with his colleagues to keep the American people safe and protect the nation from ongoing and emerging threats.

LaHood says “as a former state and federal prosecutor, I’ve had the pleasure of interacting throughout my career with the men and women on the front lines of our Intelligence Community who keep America safe. The professionals who work in our Intelligence Community deserve Congressional leaders with the same commitment to protecting our nation.

LaHood also serves on the House Republicans’ China Task Force, and will also continue serving on the House Ways and Means Committee.