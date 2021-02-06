LaHood Appointed to Special Subcommittee of House Ways & Means

A local Congressman has been appointed to an influential committee in the House of Representatives. 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood announced yesterday that he will serve on the House Ways & Means Subcommittee on Trade and Select Revenue Measures. Most recently the subcommittee has been responsible for changes in the federal tax code due to COVID-19.

LaHood was appointed to the House Ways and Means Committee in January of 2018. This will be his second full term serving on the House Ways and Means Committee.

The Ways and Means Committee is the oldest committee of the United States Congress, and is the chief tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives. The Committee derives a large share of its jurisdiction from Article I, Section VII of the U.S. Constitution which says that all revenue related issues of the federal government such as tariffs, reciprocal trade agreements, and the bonded debt of the United States begins in the House. It also holds jurisdiction over revenue-related aspects of the Social Security system, Medicare, and social services programs.