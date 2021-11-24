LaHood Bill Would Reauthorize Lincoln National Heritage Area

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood has introduced a bill that would allow the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area to be reauthorized by Congress.

The bill would allow the state to allow the Heritage Area to continue its operations through 2038 by ensuring federal funds would remain flowing.

The heritage area covers 43 counties and partners with communities, organizations, and individuals in promoting the cultural and historical significance of Abraham Lincoln across Central Illinois. In a press release announcing the bipartisan reauthorization act, Executive Director of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area and its managing partner the Looking for Lincoln Coalition Sarah Watson says that one community in the area saw a 47% sales tax revenue increase during tourist season. Watson called the Lincoln National Heritage Area an economic engine for many of the small communities it works with, as well as stimulates local economies due to the public-private partnerships created.

The ALNHA was designated by Congress in 2008 through legislation introduced by LaHood’s father, Ray, who was serving as Representative at the time.

LaHood was joined by 13th District Congressman Rodney Davis, 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, 16th District Congressman Adam Kinzinger, 12th District Congressman Mike Bost, and fellow Congress people Mike Quigley, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Robin Kelly, Bill Foster, Brad Schneider, and Bobby Rush as original co-sponsors of the bill.