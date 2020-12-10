LaHood, Bost Sign Amicus Brief Supporting Texas Election Lawsuit

Two Illinois Congressmen have signed on with 104 fellow Republicans to an amicus brief to the Supreme Court to overturn President-Elect Joe Biden’s win in four swing states from last month’s election.

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood and 12th District Congressman Mike Bost signed off on the brief today that would hope to overturn election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The brief says it presents the concerns of 106 members of Congress, all Republicans, that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election casts doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the election process.

The Supreme Court previously ruled on Tuesday that they would not hear an appeal in a Pennsylvania petition to undo their election results. The attorneys general of Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia have all backed the Texas lawsuit. Subsequently, those 18 states all have Republican attorneys general.

In a counter measure, 22 states and the District of Columbia filed opposition to the Texas lawsuit. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro called the act a seditious abuse of the judicial process.

The Electoral College is set to finalize their vote on Monday.