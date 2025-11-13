LaHood, Budzinski Comment on End of Shutdown

By Harold Smith on November 13, 2025 at 9:01am

A couple of central Illinois members of Congress have weighed in on the end to the shutdown of the federal government.

The agreement to end the shutdown was approved by the U.S. House and signed by President Trump last night.

Illinois 13th District Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski voted against the funding bill.

In a press release, Budzinski explained why she voted no on the bill.

She said, quote, “My constituents deserve a better deal – one that addresses Republicans’ manufactured healthcare crisis and prevents skyrocketing premiums. This deal failed to deliver those results – and therefore I could not support it.”

Meanwhile, 16th District Congressman Darin LaHood also issued a press release of his own, saying that he proudly joined his colleagues in voting to put an end to what he called the Schumer Shutdown.

Quoting LaHood, “Over the last 42 days our families have faced uncertainty, workers have gone unpaid, and our economy has been damaged all because Democrats wanted to use Americans’ suffering as political leverage, unquote.”

The bill approved and signed last night funds the government through the end of January.