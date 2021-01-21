LaHood Calls on Pritzker to Lift Restrictions on School Sports

Congressman Darin LaHood is calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker to lift restrictions on youth and high school athletics.

LaHood sent a letter to the Governor today requesting he lift the restrictions to allow all youth and high school programs the ability to play.

LaHood says in the letter he has repeatedly heard in recent months from students, teachers, parents, coaches, and athletic directors in his district express frustration with the restrictions placed on athletics.

LaHood says ahead of the IHSA meeting scheduled for next week, he believes it is time for Pritzker to lift the restrictions he says are overreaching and allow students the opportunity to safely participate in sports.

He says “States across the country have safely and successfully completed athletic seasons, while Illinois has sat on the sidelines.

The IHSA will be meeting in special session next Wednesday, January 27th.