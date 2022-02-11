LaHood Co-Sponsors Bill to Commemorate Lincoln Memorial Aniversary

A pair of Illinois congressmen aims to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial with a new bill in congress.

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood and 8th District Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi have introduced legislation to create a commemorative coin in honor of the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The funds raised through the sale of the commemorative coin would support the long-term maintenance fund for the Lincoln Memorial, which celebrates its 100th anniversary on May 30, 2022.

LaHood says in the announcement that as the representative of the same district that Abraham Lincoln once served in Congress, he is proud to introduce the legislation in an effort to preserve the memorial.

The Congressmen say the maintenance fund for the Lincoln Memorial would be managed by the National Park Service and the Trust for the National Mall.

Catherine Townsend, President and CEO of the Trust for the National Mall says “This commemorative coin celebrates the Lincoln Memorial and 100 years of historic events on this iconic site and provides the public with an opportunity to support the long-term preservation of the most-visited site on the National Mall.”