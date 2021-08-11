LaHood Commits to Running for Re-Election in His Current District Despite No Reveal of Re-Map

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood says he’s committing to running for re-election in his home district.

LaHood was in Springfield yesterday talking to media about recent legislation in Washington D.C. WTAX reports that when pressed about running for a different office yesterday LaHood said he was committed to running for re-election in his own district, whatever that may be.

In May, it was rumored that LaHood, a former federal prosecutor, may seek a seat as an Illinois Supreme Court justice if the path to re-election to Congress was simply too difficult or LaHood’s district was drawn out in the upcoming Congressional re-map. Republicans are slated to lose at least one seat in the re-draw. Illinois Democrats have yet to release maps on the Congressional redraw until Thursday’s first release of census data.

LaHood and 13th District Congressman Rodney Davis are both facing questions of whether to run for re-election in their district or run for a different office if they are drawn out or simply feel like they don’t have a path to re-election to Congress.