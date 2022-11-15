LaHood Drops Out of NRCC Chair Bid

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood has dropped out of the race to be the next Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Politico’s Olivia Beavers reports that LaHood called North Carolina Republican Congressman Richard Hudson to let him know he is dropping out of the race this evening. Beavers says her sources say that LaHood wants to focus on family and his current panels. LaHood also told Beavers in an interview that he would support Hudson’s bid to be the next NRCC chair. Hudson is now running unopposed for the position.

LaHood easily won re-election to the new 16th District over Democratic challenger Elizabeth Haderlein, placing him in a district out of the listening area to the north. LaHood has served in Congress since 2015.

LaHood was put in charge of the NRCC’s fundraising efforts as finance chair in February 2021 and announced in January along with Hudson he would be seeking the chair of the committee. LaHood recently told WMBD he was proud of the record $300 million he helped national Republicans raise during the General Election cycle.