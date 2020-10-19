LaHood Hosting Virtual Service Academy Program

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood has unveiled a virtual Military Service Academy Program for area high school applicants. Since joining Congress, Rep. LaHood has held annual Military Service Academy Programs in person for high school students interested in receiving a nomination to one of the United States Military Service Academies. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normal Military Service Academy Programs have been moved into an online program.

The website hosted by LaHood provides students, parents, and guidance counselors the opportunity to learn more about the individual institutions and the requirements for admission to each academy. Service academies offer fully-funded, four-year education that is estimated at a value of $300,000.

For students or parents interested in learning more about Service Academy Nominations, please contact Mike Gilmore at michael.gilmore@mail.house.gov.