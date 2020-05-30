LaHood Introduces Legislation to Give Tax Credit to Businesses for COVID Cleaning Expenses

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 30, 2020 at 1:00pm

Businesses who are now facing increased cleaning costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, may be eligible for a tax credit next year.

U.S. Congressman Daren LaHood along with Democratic congresswoman Stephanie Murphy of Florida, are introducing the Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit, in an effort to assist businesses to make sure their entities are properly cleaned as more stay at home restrictions are lifted.

Citing research demonstrating that COVID-19 can survive for days on surfaces, and industry experts suggesting the average cleaning costs associated with keeping businesses safe for both employees and customers could increase by 50% or more,

The bipartisan measure calls for a temporary tax credit allowing businesses, commercial property owners and management companies to be eligible for a 50% tax credit of up to $25,000 per location, up to a maximum of $250,000 per business entity.

The tax credit would apply towards the expense of industry-recognized training and certification, contracting a cleaning company and/or the purchase of necessary cleaning products, tools, machinery, personal protective equipment, and other sanitary-related equipment needed to help ensure a safe and sanitary environment.

The lawmakers say Many businesses lack expertise, products, or trained personnel to properly disinfect for COVID-19. LaHood says this “bipartisan legislation will ensure that businesses can take extra precautions during this uncertain time and keep our communities safe.”

If enacted, businesses would be required to submit all eligible expenses by March 31st , 2021.