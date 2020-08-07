LaHood Leads Aid Effort for Labanon

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood is leading an effort to provide humanitarian aid to Lebanon following the explosion that rocked Beirut this week.

LaHood is co-chair of the U.S. Lebanon Friendship Caucus, and led a bipartisan letter along with 86 colleagues to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging the United States to deploy humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people and support the efforts underway to address the impacts of the Beirut explosion.

LaHood said in a statement today, he takes great pride in his Lebanese heritage and the strong Lebanese American community in central Illinois. The greater Peoria, Illinois area is home to over 8,000 Lebanese Americans, one of the largest Lebanese populations in the country. Congressman LaHood’s great-grandparents immigrated to the United States from the village of Aitou in Northern Lebanon.

LaHood says “Now more than ever, the United States’ support of Lebanon is critical. Humanitarian aid will help heal a country going through a tumultuous period and send a strong message that America supports a sovereign and independent Lebanon.”

LaHood also recently introduced House Resolution 1077, expressing the sense of the U.S. House of Representative that the U.S. continues to support a strong relationship with Lebanon. The bipartisan resolution is cosponsored by Democratic Representative Donna Shalala (D-FL), and Republican Representatives Garret Graves (R-LA), and Steve Stivers (R-OH).

LaHood has led two bipartisan Congressional delegation trips to Lebanon since joining Congress in 2015.