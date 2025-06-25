Lahood-Miller Being Challenged

Illinois’ 16th Congressional District is getting a crowded field for the 2026 General Election.

Republican incumbent Darin LaHood has been a member of Congress since 2015. He’ll now see a challenge from across the aisle as he seeks his fifth term in the U.S. House.

Ben Cox has the special report:

Dunlap incumbent Republican Darin LaHood is no stranger to having challenges during his 4 terms in Congress. LaHood won the 18th Congressional seat in a special election in 2015 defeating Robert Mellon after Aaron Schock was removed from office. Despite the multiple challenges from Democrats and Republicans alike, LaHood’s challengers have never received more than 33% of the popular vote.

On Tuesday, Bradley University adjunct economics professor Joseph Albright was profiled by Peoria NPR station WCBU as one of LaHood’s Democratic challengers. Albright joins a field of political neophytes on the Democratic side of the ballot with Rockford community activist Paul Nolley and on the Republic side John Kitover who is listed as being from Chicago.

Albright told WCBU that he was upset when he saw LaHood running unopposed for his previous term in Congress. Albright has been critical of LaHood’s constituent services, noting LaHood’s refusal to hold a town hall to hear concerns about the Trump Administration’s cuts to social services among other policies. Despite the criticism, Albright calls himself a left of center moderate candidate.

Some questions still linger on whether or not LaHood will consider running in the district again or seek the Republican nomination for Illinois’ opened Senate seat with the forthcoming retirement of Dick Durbin.

LaHood isn’t the only one facing a challenge next November. In the 15th Congressional District, Congresswoman Mary Miller will see a challenge across the aisle from Paul Davis and Centralia native and nurse Jennifer Todd. So far in cash fundraising on hand, Miller has outraised Todd 730 to 1 with Davis showing no filings with the FEC.