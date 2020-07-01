LaHood Reopens Jacksonville Office

Congressman Darin LaHood has reopened his Jacksonville District Office and has announced a new hire to his staff. The Jacksonville location at 201 West Morgan Street has fully reopened with practices to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The office operated on a part-time schedule following the unfortunate passing of former staffer Barbara Baker in February. LaHood has announced that former Executive Director of the Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and former Director of Development & Communication and Director of Commercial Services at Pathway Services, Stephanie Baptist, as the new Constituent Service Specialist in the Jacksonville Office.

LaHood said in an announcement yesterday that he was looking forward to having Baptist’s prior leadership and knowledge of the area on his staff. He said he was pleased to begin offering strong constituent services through the Jacksonville office once again.

Constituents wishing to schedule a meeting in the Congressman’s office should call and leave a message at 245-1431.