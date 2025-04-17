Lahood says Getting People Back to Work makes SNAP more effective

Congressman Darin Lahood is urging members of the House Ag committee to develop a better approach that would get people back to work and off welfare rolls.

Lahood is concerned about the impact of cuts to SNAP, or the supplemental nutrition assistance program caused by cuts to medicaid.

Lahood says there are too many jobs open in the market place.

He says the list of unfilled jobs in Illinois and across the nation is growing.

Lahood says the end result should be to get people off the government rolls and onto a pay roll.

He does not question the need for the SNAP program of the supplemental nutrition assistance program. But Peoria republican says this should be for people who truly can’t work.

Five Illinois congressman on the House Ag committee, including Mary Miller, Nikki Budzinski and Mike Bost. And, Senator Dick Durbin serves on the Senate Ag committee.

