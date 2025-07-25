Lahood Supports AM Radio Bill

Republican Congressman Darin Lahood says he intends to vote in favor keeping AM Radio radio in cars.

Its legislation spearheaded by Democratic Congressman Frank Pallone Jr., called the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2025, which requires the Department of Transportation to mandate that automakers include AM broadcast radio bands in their vehicles. Specifically, this bill applies to passenger vehicles manufactured in the United States for sale in the United States, imported into the United States, or shipped in interstate commerce; and manufactured after the rule’s effective date.

The rule must require all such vehicles to have devices that can receive signals and play content transmitted by AM stations or digital audio AM stations installed as standard equipment and made easily accessible to drivers. Further, the Government Accountability Office must study and report on the dissemination of emergency alerts to the public, including by conducting an assessment of AM broadcast stations relative to other Integrated Public Alert and Warning System communication technologies.

Some automakers, like Ford and Tesla, have decided to remove AM radios from their electric vehicles, citing interference with technology. They claim that electromagnetic interference from electric vehicle components, particularly electric motors and inverters, can severely degrade AM radio reception, leading to a poor listening experience. Lahood says he wants to see AM radio stay in vehicles for the safety of citizens, especially those in rural areas.

Lahood says, “The safety and security of our citizens and the reliance on AM radio in today’s age I think is really relevant. Does that mean we don’t have to review that in five or ten years? Yeah, I think we have to change with the times. The safety of, particularly of people in our rural areas, I think is important. And I don’t think its a good idea to get rid of AM radio.”

Some manufacturers see FM, satellite, and internet streaming options as sufficient alternatives for delivering audio content, including news and emergency alerts For some models and makers that were designed without analog AM radio in mind, the mandate would force a complete and costly redesign

As of the last count, approximately 4,000 AM radio stations are broadcasting throughout the United State