LaHood Throws Support Behind COVID Origins Disclosure Bill

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood is urging the U.S. House to act on foreign intelligence surrounding the origins of COVID-19.

LaHood took to the House floor on Monday asking the chamber to pass Senate Bill 1867, the COVID–19 Origin Act of 2021. The Senate Bill passed with unanimous consent on May 26th.

LaHood says it would require the Biden Administration to declassify information about the deadly virus’ origin: “This legislation which passed the Senate by unanimous consent is simple. If passed, the bill would require the Biden Administration’s Director of National Intelligence to declassify intelligence information related to any potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology, also known as the Wuhan Lab, and the origins of COVID-19 in order to better prepare and avoid future pandemics.”

LaHood says that he and fellow Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released an interim report on the facts of the virus’ origins: “Here are the facts: number one, based on numerous reports that the researchers at the Wuhan Lab fell sick with COVID-related symptoms in the Fall of 2019; number two, we also know that there was active engagement by the Chinese military at the Wuhan Lab; and three, we know that the Chinese government has continued to hinder our efforts for data collection and transparency in this investigation. Essentially, Mr. Speaker, they have been non-transparent and non-cooperative. The bottom line is the American people deserve a full accounting of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in shutting down our economy, massive amounts of deaths across the world, and millions of people out of work.”

LaHood has joined with Ohio Republican Congressman Brad Wenstrup to bring the chamber to action on parent legislation to the senate bill. Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher introduced parent legislation to the senate bill on May 13th that is currently stalled in committee.