LaHood Touts PLUS Act, Hopes For Deal To Be Struck During Congressional Recess

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood continues to make stops in his district promoting legislation and work in Washington. LaHood made a stop in Quincy yesterday promoting the PLUS Act.

Introduced in July by he and California Democrat Representative Jimmy Panetta, the Providing Liquidity for Uncollectable Sales Act would provide a tax credit to food and beverage distributors to cover noncollectable debt for products that were shipped before COVID-19-related shutdowns but have not yet been paid for by bars and restaurants. The act is also meant to help food wholesalers who have taken on debt due to shut downs throughout the hospitality industry as well as schools.

According to the Quincy Herald-Whig, LaHood is optimistic that the legislation would be included in the next stimulus package, which he said needs to help businesses adversely affected from the pandemic, including the travel, hotel and restaurant industry.

LaHood told the Herald-Whig that since Congress is on recess until next month, he hopes that President Donald Trump and lawmakers can use the time to work on a package of stimulus bills so that they can be approved when they return next month.