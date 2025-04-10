Lahood Wants TANF Updated

By Gary Scott on April 10, 2025 at 10:14am

Congressman Darin Lahood is urging an update of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

It’s called TANF.

The program began about 30 years ago as part of the GOP led welfare reforms of 1996.

But Lahood says the rules are outdated.

He says the rules have not changed since 2005, and receives funding on autopilot

Lahood says the program needs to do a better job of targeting the most vulnerable families, and bring the program back to its original roots.

He says the program is failing beneficiaries who need economic security, and spending taxpayers’ money unwisely.

Lahood made the comments at a recent House Ways and Means subcommittee on work and welfare. The Peoria republican chairs the subcommittee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

