Lahood Watching China Closely

Congressman Darin Lahood is urging a House Select Committee to watch China closely in order to protect Americans’ retirement savings

Lahood spoke this past week to the House Select Committee on China.

Lahood says this country has to protect its innovation leadership.

He says Chinese leaders recognize that foreign know how and capital are fundamental to the country’s efforts to unfairly bolster China’s own domestic technology, including AI, robotics, quantum and semi-conductors.

The Peoria republican says Congress must continue to create new tools to curb US investment in CCP high teach sectors and prevent US capital from being used to embolden the CCP’s military.

Lahood says China seeks global domination and control.

Lahood questioned the chairman and CEO of O’Leary Ventures, and the president and CEO of the American Securities Association about China’s overwhelming investment within the technology sector in the US.

