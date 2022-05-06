Lake Jacksonville Bass Fishing Sectional Results

By Benjamin Cox on May 6, 2022 at 8:39am

Despite the rain, anglers managed a good catch yesterday at the Bass Fishing Sectionals held at Lake Jacksonville.

Taking home 1st place was the Winchester-Bluffs Team of Hayden Surratt and Brock Ingram with 17.29 lbs.; 2nd place went to the Winchester-Bluffs Team of Bryleigh Fox and Jake Bangert with 14.31 lbs.; and 3rd place went to the AC Central Team of Griffin McClure and Keagan Dale with 10.23 lbs.

Bryleigh Fox took home the title with the largest catch with a 5.83 pounder.

The Winchester-Bluffs Team of Surratt and Ingram will compete for the State Title at Carlyle Lake on May 20th.